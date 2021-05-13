Instagram adds pronouns feature that allows users to state gender identity

Instagram adds pronouns feature that allows users to state gender identityThursday, May 13, 2021
|
Instagram has made it easier for users to share their gender identity. The platform has launched a dedicated section on account profiles to share pronouns.
The new feature was announced on Tuesday (May 11). It allows users to share up to four pronouns selected from a pre-approved list of common pronouns including she, he, they, ze and others.
But the company said users can edit or remove pronouns at any time. They can also fill out a form to have a pronoun added if it is not included.
And users will also be able to determine whether they want these pronouns shared publicly, or just with their followers.
Some users were already using the bio section of their account to state their gender identity, And Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communication at Syracuse University said she appreciates the social media platform stance on inclusion.
“This has been the norm for awhile, so in a sense they are rolling this out slowly,” Grygiel said. “From an inclusion standpoint, this is something all products should be doing.”
