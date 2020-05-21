Instagram will now alert you if you’re using copyrighted music in posts

If you use copyrighted music in your Instagram posts or streams, Instagram will now alert you of the violation before removing your post. This is to avoid you making a post not knowing that it contains copyrighted music, and then Instagram inadvertently removing it.

According to the platform a new pop-up will appear when its AI detects that a user’s posts, whether it be a live-stream or story, contains copyrighted music instead of automatically removing the post.

‘These notifications are intended to alert you when our systems detect that your broadcast or uploaded video may include music in a way that doesn’t adhere to our licensing agreements,’ said Instagram in a blog post.

‘Updates include making notifications clearer and surfacing notifications earlier to live broadcasters, to give people time to adjust their streams and avoid interruptions if we detect they may be approaching our limitations.’

The new notifications will not only alert users that they’re in violation of Instagram’s policies but will also help direct them to resources that more accurately describe why it was removed and what users can do to rectify the situation.