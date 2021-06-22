Internet goes bananas over the name ‘Thunder Bolt’Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|
Since Usain Bolt and Girlfriend Kasi Bennett revealed that they were parents to twin boys on Fatherâ€™s Day and disclosed their names, the internet has been having a grand time wrapping its head around it.
The boys; Saint Leo, and Thunder Bolt are named after their superstar father. Saint Leo is Boltâ€™s middle name and Thunder speaks to his prowess on the track.
But itâ€™s Thunderâ€™s name that has people on the internet flabbergasted at its iconic status. So many people are talking about it that it has even started trending on Twitter.
Take a look at some of the reactions;
Another user noted that this name would be even more iconic if the child followed his fatherâ€™s footsteps on the track. â€œThunder Bolt a wicked wicked name, if him ever get the athletic genes, a madnessâ€ he remarked.
Usain Bolt and his expanding family has been trending on social media since he revealed his twins with beautful photos. But those photos also sparked rumours that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bennett may have gotten married, or at least engaged after a ring was spotted on her finger. However, this is just speculation so far and is yet to be confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy