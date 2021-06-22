Internet goes bananas over the name ‘Thunder Bolt’

Since Usain Bolt and Girlfriend Kasi Bennett revealed that they were parents to twin boys on Fatherâ€™s Day and disclosed their names, the internet has been having a grand time wrapping its head around it.

The boys; Saint Leo, and Thunder Bolt are named after their superstar father. Saint Leo is Boltâ€™s middle name and Thunder speaks to his prowess on the track.

But itâ€™s Thunderâ€™s name that has people on the internet flabbergasted at its iconic status. So many people are talking about it that it has even started trending on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the reactions;

His name is Thunder Bolt and heâ€™s Jamaican. That newborn already has more swag than all of us.â€” miscellaneously omitted person (@BookGeekConfess) June 22, 2021

Thunder Bolt is the coolest name lolâ€” SashŸ”® (@sashasaabrina) June 22, 2021

Thunder Bolt is the coolest name of all time. He so the opportunity and he took it. â€” QUEEN GAMBIT (@deez_blm) https://t.co/5uNLgNY1o8June 22, 2021

Another user noted that this name would be even more iconic if the child followed his fatherâ€™s footsteps on the track. â€œThunder Bolt a wicked wicked name, if him ever get the athletic genes, a madnessâ€ he remarked.

Usain Bolt and his expanding family has been trending on social media since he revealed his twins with beautful photos. But those photos also sparked rumours that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bennett may have gotten married, or at least engaged after a ring was spotted on her finger. However, this is just speculation so far and is yet to be confirmed.