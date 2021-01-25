iPhones could affect your pacemaker, warns Apple

iPhones could pose a problem for people who use medical devices.

The warning comes from the popular brand’s maker, Apple, which said its smartphones could interfere with medical devices, including pacemakers and defibrillators.

Apple shared the updated advisory on Saturday, noting that its phones have magnets and radios which produce electromagnetic fields that could affect the medical devices.

The tech company said the devices have sensors that may react to magnets or radio waves from its iPhones, as such they should be kept a sage distances, or at least six inches apart. Or 15 inches when wirelessly charging.

“Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories,” Apple said in the notice. “Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference.”