Is Jennifer Lopez the problem?

Jennifer Lopez’s love life has been an elephant in the Hollywood room for several years and folks are addressing it today.

Singer and Actress Jennifer Lopez and former Yankee Alex Rodriguez announced that they have decided to part ways, and the social media community is not letting it slide as a normal breakup. According to many users, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer is the reason why her relationships never seem to last.

“Yeah, I’m convinced it’s her at this point,” one user wrote under The Shaderoom‘s post.

“J.Lo is just meant to be So.Lo.”

“Sis really can’t keep a man.”

“JLO got more rings than Tom Brady.”

“She’s a runner, she’s a trackstarrrrr.”

“The common denominator is JLO but some of y’all still gonna think it’s men.”

Some even referenced her Leo zodiac sign as a contributor to her relationship history.

On the flip side, few related it to her not settling for less.

“I’m never mad at JLo hunny. If your energy no longer serves me any good and vice versa, it’s time to part.”

Another wrote, “One thing about Jenny, she gone leave them men alone if she not happy.”

The actress has been married three times and has dated a bevy of high-profile figures.

She married actor Ojani Noa in 1997, a union which ended the next year. She started dating producer and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 1999, but the pair split in 2001 amidst claims of his infidelity. Later that year, Lopez wed dancer Cris Judd and the couple got divorced in 2003. During their separation in 2002, Lopez started dating actor Ben Affleck and the two were quickly engaged. Their relationship ended in 2004.

Lopez’s longest relationship was her marriage to singer and father of her twins Marc Anthony, which lasted from 2004 until their separation in 2011. She started seeing her backup dancer Beau ‘Casper’ Smart later that year, and officially divorced Anthony in 2014. Lopez split from Casper two years later, which came as no surprise as the couple were constantly on-and-off.

In 2017, Lopez was seen with rapper Drake and a source told US Weekly that the two were an item. That was short-lived as Drake revealed that he “lost a J. Lo” in his track Diplomatic Immunity.

By 2019, Lopez announced her engagement to Rodriguez after first being linked to him in 2017. News of the couple’s split first hit headlines last month.

Just as folks are pointing the finger at Lopez for her fleeting relationships, it seems the entertainer has done the same.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she explained how her personal issues have affected her relationships.

“The relationship journey has been very up and down but it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me,” she said. “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love (someone else) in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”