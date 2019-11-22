Is the world ready for Jamaican patois?Friday, November 22, 2019
|
The Jamaican dialect is world-renowned but unfortunately, persons still have a major challenge understanding it.
This was seen recently when a customer wrote to Delta about a situation in the Jamaican dialect on Twitter. Deltas’s customer service, however, related that they were unable to deal with the matter because they didn’t understand what the person wrote.
There has been a quest to make it an official language alongside English but so far it has not gotten the needed traction to make it a reality.
Advocates to include the Jamaican Language Unit, who recently submitted a petition to the Prime Minister recently, will have a lot to do to allow for persons and entities outside of Jamaica to understand and recognise it.
What do you think BUZZ fam, is the world ready for patois?
