“It didn’t work out”: Taraji P. Henson speaks on breakup with fiancé

Actress, Taraji P. Henson has finally addressed questions about her engagement to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. And the two are no longer getting married.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Empire’ star revealed that they had broken up.

“I didn’t work. I tried. I did the therapy thing, but if you both aren’t on the same page with that then it feels like you’re taking it on by yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship,” she said.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his happiness is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy.”

Henson got engaged to Hayden in September 2018, after they’ve been dating for three years.

But in September of this year, fans saw that Hayden was noticeable absent from Henson’s social media. And then there was Henson’s 50th virthday celebration in Mexico that Hayden didn’t seem to attend. What’s more, he didn’t wish her a happy birthday on any of his social media.