‘It is very real’: Miss Kitty expresses gratitude after recovering from COVID-19

Popular media personality Khadine “Miss Kitty’ Hylton has recovered from COVID-19.

“I am so grateful to be alive, to be COVID-free. To be able to say that today, it is an amazing feeling that I don’t have enough superlatives to properly articulate how grateful I am for that,” she said Monday on her radio show.

In August, Miss Kitty revealed to her more than one million Instagram followers that she was recovering from an illness however, she did not state what her illness was.

But during her radio show, she shared that it was COVID-19 and took her audience through the ordeal of her experience.

“Three weeks ago, I didn’t know that today, would look like today. I didn’t know that today would feel like today because when you are in the abyss, when you are in the hole, when you are in the land of the forgotten, when you are knocking at death’s door, you can’t even see from yuh yeye to yuh nose bridge, much less three and four weeks away,” she said.

“So much death and despair is around you, and the people that are dying they have the same thing that you have and so not only is it physically, psychologically, spiritually stressful, it is also mentally stressful. It is the most horrifying experience I’ve had in my life,” she said. When your mental fortitude is tested, let me tell you, it is the worst feeling when old house tumble down.”

Miss Kitty said she got a COVID-19 test after she lost her sense of taste and smell, and although it came back negative, she said she remained vigilant and took the necessary precautions.

“I started to quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” she said. Adding that she did another test which came back positive, but her viral count was low. She attributes her low viral count to her practicing a healthy lifestyle.

However, she shared that she was never hospitalized as her mother, who is a nurse took care of her. But, the experience at home was no less daunting.

“When your life is hanging in the balance and yuh a look and a seh ‘good god almighty den a so mi aguh dead just suh?'” In the blink of an eye your life can change for the worst in a heartbeat.”

She continued; “My soul left my body, it attacked my soul. It was so debilitating, you felt like a fraction of yourself. The drips had to come in play. I was keeping down nothing, holding nothing down, and as far as I’m concerned I think it also attacked my gastrointestinal tract. It was so painful, the nights were so long and dreadful because mentally you are thinking to yourself; ‘Lord Jesus, a wonder if mi lungs aguh collapse.”

“COVID-19 is very real. It is the most virulent, the most insidious virus I’ve ever come across in my life,” she added.

She said her recovery was due to her mom starting her treatment quickly and aggressively, and also because of all the prayers prayed on her behalf.

“Let me tell yuh, if you never prayed in your life, or if you don’t know how to pray, yuh better get weh yuh have to get with it, it was so bad, it was so so bad, and so to everyone who prayed, thank you. Because there is a point where it’s not even about the medication anymore, it’s about the spiritual,” she said while breaking down into tears.