It was started by a woman! Five facts for Father’s Day

Today is

Father’s Day, a celebration of the role and impact of our paternal figures on

the lives of the world’s children and society, at large.

To mark the day, BUZZ wants to share five facts that you may not have known about the day that is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries across the world.

See our five facts below and let us know if there are any you think should have been included:

Father’s Day was started by a woman, at least on this side of the world. Sonora Smart Dodd is credited with starting the first Father’s Day in the United States where it was celebrated in Washington State on June 19, 1910. The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many nations but is commemorated even sooner in others, particularly in Europe and Latin America, where it is marked on St Joseph’s Day, a traditional Catholic holiday that happens on March 19. It was almost scrapped, along with Mother’s Day in favour of a single day for both. There was a movement throughout the 1920s and 1930s to have both days done away and replaced with a ‘Parents’ Day’. It’s a huge moneymaker: While nowhere near as popular as Mother’s Day (fight me if you disagree with me and my non-empirical fact), Father’s Day gifts generate an estimated US$17 billion in United States alone. It became a holiday almost 60 years after Mother’s Day: While Mother’s Day was recognised as a national holiday in the US as early as 1914, Father’s Day would not be given the same esteem until 1972.

To all the incredible fathers and father-figures out there, the BUZZ team wishes you a very happy Father’s Day!