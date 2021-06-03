Italian artist sells ‘invisible sculpture’ for $18,300

BUZZ Fam, cue Xklusive’s Scamma Dem Deh Yah, or better yet, do a quick read-through of Hans Christian Andersen, ‘

So an Italian artist, one Salvatore Garau just sold an “invisible sculpture” for US$18,300. The piece titled Io Sono (which translates to “I am”), finds form in its own nothingness, according to Garau.

“The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight,” he told the Spanish news outlet Diario AS.

“Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us.”

I’m sure we all understand this right BUZZ Fam?

Anyways so the lucky buyer of this piece went home with a certificate of authenticity. He was also given specific instructions on how to store the painting he can’t see, and no, it’s not in his mind.

Instructions from Garau said the piece must be exhibited in a private house in a roughly five-by-five-foot space free of obstruction.

“When I decide to ‘exhibit’ an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that space will concentrate a certain amount and density of thoughts at a precise point, creating a sculpture that, from my title, will only take the most varied forms,” he explained.