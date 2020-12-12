It’s a gift: Mr Vegas releases Christmas track

Internationally renowned dancehall star Mr Vegas recently released a new holiday single, titled Last Christmas.

Originally sung by British pop star George Michael in 1984, Mr Vegas decided to do a remake of his favorite Christmas song and give it a “nice dancehall flavour.”

The song, which debuted at midnight on Thursday, December 3, is accompanied by a heartwarming animated video.

“This is my Christmas gift to my fans across the world. I know everyone is going through rough times because of COVID-19, but we cannot let that stop us from having a merry Christmas,” he said.

Growing up in Jamaica, Christmas was always a very special time of the year for Mr Vegas.

“Christmas was something that we looked forward to because we knew that no matter how hard things were, Christmas was a time of happiness, togetherness and fun. I still have a lot of fond memories of those days. The joy of Christmas is something that you don’t want to forget, and I still look forward to Christmas every year,” said Vegas.

He is currently in Jamaica promoting the single. He is scheduled to leave the island shortly before Christmas for a series of shows in the US.

While he is excited about getting back on stage after this unexpected COVID-19 hiatus, he and his team have worked diligently with the promoters to ensure every precaution is taken to ensure the necessary CDC guidelines are followed.

“We want to enjoy ourselves this Christmas, however, the virus is real, and we have to be responsible and play our part in minimising the spread of the virus,” Mr Vegas said.

Last Christmas is available for download on Spotify and all musical outlets.