It’s a girl! Meghan and Harry reveal gender of second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are having a girl.

And Prince Harry could not contain his joy at being a #girldad. When asked how he felt when he heard the news for the first time, his response was, “Amazing. Just grateful.”

“To have any child, anyone or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs.”

“Done?” Oprah asked. Meghan responded, “Done. Two is it.”

Meghan also confirmed she is due in the “summer time”.

Another pleasant revelation made in the interview was that the couple actually got married three days before the royal wedding we all got up early to watch.

But those were some of the lighter moments in the much-anticipated interview that revealed the struggles the couple when through as British royals.

These included concerns in the Palace about how dark her sons complexion might be.

“In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title … and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he’s born,” said Meghan. “That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalized conversations.”

But that’s not all. Meghan also revealed that the couple was not given a choice in whether or not Archie would be given a royal title and that they also were not asked to take an official portrait outside of the hospital where he was born, due to the Firm’s decision to not give him one.