It’s a mini-me: Orlando Bloom believes his baby with Katy Perry looks like him

It’s a mini-me: Orlando Bloom believes his baby with Katy Perry looks like himThursday, October 08, 2020
|
Actor
Orlando Bloom is convinced that his daughter, Daisy Dove, looks exactly like
him, and no one can tell him otherwise.
In August, Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, gave birth to their daughter. And with the exception of Perry’s eyes, he believes the baby is his twin… well, kinda.
“It was funny because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’. And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday.
“But then she sort of looks like my mom. So, then I got a little confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom … who’s she gonna look like next?”
Meanwhile, weeks after giving birth Perry has returned to work as a judge on American Idol on Wednesday.
We can’t say we’re surprised since Perry started promoting her new album, Smile, from her hospital bed in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy