It’s a mini-me: Orlando Bloom believes his baby with Katy Perry looks like him

Actor

Orlando Bloom is convinced that his daughter, Daisy Dove, looks exactly like

him, and no one can tell him otherwise.

In August, Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, gave birth to their daughter. And with the exception of Perry’s eyes, he believes the baby is his twin… well, kinda.

“It was funny because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’. And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday.

“But then she sort of looks like my mom. So, then I got a little confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom … who’s she gonna look like next?”

Meanwhile, weeks after giving birth Perry has returned to work as a judge on American Idol on Wednesday.

We can’t say we’re surprised since Perry started promoting her new album, Smile, from her hospital bed in August.