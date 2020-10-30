Ashanti shares love for soca and Antigua: “It’s a whole different level”

Ashanti is no stranger to the Caribbean but it seems

the R&B great is developing a special love for Antigua and Barbuda.

The Foolish singer told the Antigua Observer recently that she keeps returning to the island because it is “super exotic” but still gives you a “friendly vibe”.

The artiste first visited in June 2019 for a United Nations concert, but has returned twice more, including for her recent 40th birthday celebrations.

She said, “It’s just such a great vibe. You know I’ve travelled all over the world I’ve been to almost every part of the Caribbean…and I think Antigua is beautiful, it’s super laid back. The water is warm…It’s not too touristy and not too local.”

Ashanti also shared her growing love for soca music, saying “When I got back from Carnival, I was in the gym listening to all soca music; everybody was looking at me like, ‘what are you doing?’ I liked it before Carnival but after Carnival it’s a whole different level.”