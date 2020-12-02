It’s all-natural: JLo says she’s never done botox

It’s all-natural: JLo says she’s never done botoxWednesday, December 02, 2020
Just so you know BUZZ Fam, Jlo’s has never had to go under any needles to achieve her wrinkle-free skin. She made the declaration ahead of the launch of JLo Beauty skincare line.
“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the 51-year-old told Page Six editors during a Zoom call to discuss her first-ever beauty brand.
“I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but
She credits her flawless skin to olive oil and sunscreen. “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work,” she said — and diligent SPF application.
“One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day,” she urged. “That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.”
