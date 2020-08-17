It’s always a good day when…

Despite the ongoing presence of the coronavirus

(COVID-19) and its accompanying madness, every once in a while we have to

remind ourselves that it is good to be above ground.

Life may not be perfect and we may even have a few aches and pains but as long as we can still feel, we are assured that we are indeed alive and able to give thanks for the many blessings we sometimes overlook because they may seem small in the grand scheme of things.

Every day is a new day filled with not only possibilities, but a chance to make new friends, memories, opportunities and a better way of life if the old one no longer suits you. Within those 24 hours, you can work miracles if you put your mind to it. Never take a day for granted because even with mistakes, hiccups and challenges, with a little effort, it can be a good day.

Here are 10 things that always indicate that it’s a good day:

1. You live to see another sunrise.

2. Your children are happy and their bellies full.

3. You may not have a lot of money but your bills are paid.

4. You may not smile every hour of the day but you can find things throughout the day to smile about.

5. Someone called to check up on you.

6. Someone told you “Thank you”.

7. Someone said “God Bless you”

8. You feel no major aches or pains.

9. Someone asked about your day.

10. Someone says “I love you”