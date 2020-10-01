It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month!Thursday, October 01, 2020
Today marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a period global awareness to help increase awareness of and raise funds to fight the disease.
Over the period, people can participate by wearing a pink ribbon to show their support for the cause and also making donations to associations tasked with providing treatment and care for those with breast cancer.
Early detection of breast cancer goes a far way in successfully treating the disease, so below are some signs and symptoms you can look out for:
- A new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before
- A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts
- A discharge of fluid from either nipple
- A lump or swelling in either armpit
- Dimpling on the skin around the breasts
- A rash on or around either nipple
- A change in appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into the breast
If you notice any of these signs, contact a general practitioner who will be able to do further checks and advise you.
Additionally, women who are 40 years and older are recommended to get annual mammograms done.
