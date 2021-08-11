It’s giving itchy: Cardi B reacts to celebrities saying they don’t shower often

Recently, a bunch of Hollywood celebrities have been shamelessly revealing that they don’t shower very often, and Cardi B, like the rest of us, has been wondering what’s up with that.

The WAP rapper took to Twitter to share her confusion over these admissions. “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” she tweeted.

The latest celebrity to admit that he doesn’t shower very often is Jake Gyllenhaal. The 40-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that regular showers are not something he sees as “necessary”.

More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, he said last week while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Before that, actress Kristen Bell and her husband Shepard shared that they waited for their daughters to “stink” before cleaning them.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, admitted to not only hardly showering themselves, but also their children as well. Saying they only gave baths to their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, as infants when they could “see the dirt on them.”

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” said Kunis of her own showering habits, with Kutcher adding, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time.”