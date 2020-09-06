It’s pretty hard to catch COVID-19 on a flight, scientists say

It’s pretty hard to catch COVID-19 on a flight, scientists saySunday, September 06, 2020
|
As the spread of coronavirus continues across the world, one industry that continues to be heavily impacted is travel.
As many people give up travelling for fear of contracting the virus, some scientists say the chances of getting it on a plane are smaller than we think.
One reason given for the low chances of infection is the fact that modern aircrafts replace air in the cabins every couple or minutes or so with the planes’ filters trapping 99.99 per cent of particles.
Professor of statistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Arnold Barnett, “Most things are more dangerous now than they were before COVID, and aviation is no exception to that.”
Barnett said three things have to go wrong to become infected on a flight; there has to be an infected person on-board who is contagious; assuming the person is wearing a mask, the mask would have to fail in prevention transmission, and you would also need to be close enough to the person to be in danger of being infected.
Another reason is that most airlines require passengers and crew to wear masks, take temperature screenings and more intensive cleaning and limited movements during flights.
The odds become even smaller if the middle seat is empty, as some airlines now require.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy