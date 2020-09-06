It’s pretty hard to catch COVID-19 on a flight, scientists say

As the spread of coronavirus continues across the world, one industry that continues to be heavily impacted is travel.

As many people give up travelling for fear of contracting the virus, some scientists say the chances of getting it on a plane are smaller than we think.

One reason given for the low chances of infection is the fact that modern aircrafts replace air in the cabins every couple or minutes or so with the planes’ filters trapping 99.99 per cent of particles.

Professor of statistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Arnold Barnett, “Most things are more dangerous now than they were before COVID, and aviation is no exception to that.”

Barnett said three things have to go wrong to become infected on a flight; there has to be an infected person on-board who is contagious; assuming the person is wearing a mask, the mask would have to fail in prevention transmission, and you would also need to be close enough to the person to be in danger of being infected.

Another reason is that most airlines require passengers and crew to wear masks, take temperature screenings and more intensive cleaning and limited movements during flights.

The odds become even smaller if the middle seat is empty, as some airlines now require.