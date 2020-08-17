It’s the 133rd anniversary of Marcus Garvey’s birthday

It’s the 133rd anniversary of Marcus Garvey’s birthdayMonday, August 17, 2020
|
Today, we celebrate the 133rd anniversary of the birth of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, a man who supported black nationalism and advanced the ‘back to Africa’ movement in the United States.
Here are 10 facts about Marcus Mosiah Garvey:
- Marcus Garvey was born in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on August 17, 1887.
- He worked as a printer in Kingston, Jamaica and published a small newspaper called The Watchman.
- Garvey first said the phrase “We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, because while others can free the body, none but ourselves can free our minds” in 1927, which would later become part of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song.
- Garvey founded the shipping line, the Black Star Line, in 1919.
- He was the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) in Emancipation Day, August 1, 1914 which worked to advance people of African descent under the motto “One God, One Aim, One Destiny”.
- Harvey was arrested and charged with mail fraud in the United States which, after several postponement, saw him tried and convicted in 1925.
- After being released from prison and deported to Jamaica in 1927, Garvey formed the People’s Political Party in 1929 which was unsuccessful at national elections but won a seat in the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation.
- Garvey became Jamaica’s first National Hero in 1969.
- He died in England in 1940 after departing Jamaica in the 1930s.
- He was buried at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston after his body was brought back to Jamaica in 1964.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy