It’s the comeback of the ‘Flip Hairstyle’

At this point, it feels like my Instagram is going through the â€™60s hairspray era and itâ€™s one style I canâ€™t resist.Â The â€˜flipâ€™ is an iconic hairdo that began in the â€™60s as a classy style but took an edgy turn in the â€™90s.

The return of the classic style has been approved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Keke Palmer, J.Lo and Kehlani. The twist to this modern style is its high fashion appeal.

The secret to this look is ensuring your hair is super smooth with thicker ends. The style seems to be most liked when itâ€™s in a voluminous bob or a super cute half-up-half-down style.

K E H L A N I Ÿ'…Ÿ½ Hair Styled by Yours Truly, #KahhSpence for @kehlani for Phillip Lim #NYFW

How to Achieve this Look?

Itâ€™s very simple and can work for all hair types, all it takes is two easy steps, that donâ€™t require much energy. First, youâ€™ll need a curling or flat iron, and flicking of the wrist. However, an important tip is not to try and flip the hair all at once but doing it in sections so your hair looks full at the end. Also, it wouldnâ€™t hurt to add a deep side bang and some barrettes or a headband to make your look complete.

K E K E P A L M E R Ÿ'Ÿ½â€â™‚ï¸ Custom Unit Cut & Styled by Yours Truly, #KahhSpence for @keke for Watch What Happens Live

BUZZ Fam are you feeling this â€™60s inspired look?