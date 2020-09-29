‘It’s the ignorance for me’: Rihanna claps back at fan on her skincare routine

So a ‘fan’ tried to come at Rihanna for her skincare routine, and you probably already guess, that did not go well. If it’s one about Riri, apart from her being a multi-millionaire, and a mega superstar, she is the queen of clapbacks.

So here’s what happened: Rihanna posted a photo of herself, showcasing her glowing skin which she attributed to her use of her Fenty Skin products.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”, she captioned the photo.

But one fan could not understand Rihanna’s use of SPF in this season, and decided to be cheeky by commenting: “it’s winter now”.

Now, Rihanna wasted no time in schooling the fan on the importance of wearing SPF all year round.

“It’s the ignorance for me!” Rihanna responded. “You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue.”

The beauty mogul knows what she’s talking about. And indicated prior to launching her skin line that she wants to change the message of using sunscreen, especially for people of colour.

“Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for black people,” Rihanna explained. “I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas,” she told Yahoo Entertainment.