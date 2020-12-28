What’s in a name? Nick Cannon welcomes baby girl, Powerful Queen

Hollywood celebs are known for doing the most with their babies’ names but we think that of Nick Cannon’s new baby girl may remain untouched for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Bell (@missbbell)

Cannon and his partner Brittany Bell announced the birth of their newborn on the weekend, and amid all the congratulatory messages, her name stands tall –Powerful Queen Cannon!

Bell wrote on Instagram Saturday, “The best gift ever ♥ we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas.”

She continyed, “So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

Powerful Queen is their second child together following the birth of a son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon in 2017.

Cannon also has nine-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with superstar Mariah Carey.