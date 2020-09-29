Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants to be remembered as “fearless, resilient and dominant”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The diminutive sprinter has won two Olympic and four World Championship 100m titles, but still thinks she has a lot more to give.

“I’ve been a statistic my whole life. I’m from an inner-city in Kingston where a lot of persons don’t usually make it, but I made it,” Fraser-Pryce said in an interview on the Olympic Channel.

She said that many women don’t want to be called “dominant” due to the connotations but said “We should embrace our strengths. But there’s nothing wrong with being strong, and being powerful, and fearless. So I want to be remembered as being fearless, persevering despite of [challenges], and strength.”

The 200m World Champion from 2013 also said her greatest victory was her fourth World 100m title last year. “My greatest win is coming back after having my son and winning that World Championship [in 2019] because for a lot of times in my life, I have always been told what I can do, what I cannot do, and what is attainable for me.

“And here I am putting everything to the test, understanding that we are not limited, we are so much more, we are powerful, we are strong, and having my son rejuvenated me mentally, and spiritually and emotionally.”