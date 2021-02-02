Ja Rule graduates from Harvard

Ja Rule has certainly been keeping busy,

recently completing a course at the prestigious Harvard University.

Ja Rule out and about in NYC. (Photo: JDH Imagez / Splash News)

The rapper shared his latest accomplishment with his followers on Twitter today, noting that he may not be the brightest but he certainly works hard.

Born Jeffrey Atkins, the Mesmerize artiste posted an image of his certificate declaring that he’s completed the Entrepreneurship Essential course at the Harvard Business School Online, along with the caption, “I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut…”

I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut… — Ja Rule (@jarule) pic.twitter.com/kCxvGih9HgFebruary 2, 2021

He followed up the post with another tweet that said, “My biggest flex is that I don’t flex…but I could!!!”

Now ain’t that the truth!