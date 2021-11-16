Jada Kingdom reveals she recently came out as a lesbian to her mom

Jada Kingdom reveals she recently came out as a lesbian to her momTuesday, November 16, 2021
Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom said she recently came out as a lesbian to her mom.
The WIN hitmaker made the disclosure on Twitter on Monday (November 15).
Kingdom said that while she was nervous about telling her mom, she was relieved to find out she had ” known all along”.
“I remember just couple months ago, i finally for the first time gained the courage to tell my mother that i’m a lesbian & she told me she been knew that all these years,” tweeted Kingdom.
Kingdom who identifies as a lesbian went on to share that she had been ‘outed’ in high school.
Outing is the act of disclosing an LGBT person’s sexual orientation or gender identity without that person’s consent.
According to Kingdom, the girl in question had liked her,however she was not receptive to the girl’s advances.
“There was a bitter [expletive deleted] in high school that outed me because i didn’t like her,” Kingdom said.
“If you’re reading this,i still don’t like you smelly,” she added.
Kingdom said she was shocked that some of her fans have expressed disbelief about her sexual orientation.
“Wait deh! So y’all telling me nobody knew all this time? so i was on mute? ok,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Some of you already know this but… i don’t give a ounce of [expletive deleted],” she added.
In August 2020, Kingdom went public with her relationship, announcing that she and American producer Verse Simmonds had been dating for over a year.
