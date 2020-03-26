Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow’s gone into womanhood now

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her daughter, Willow Smith, “came into a womanhood” when she shaved her head this month.

The 19-year-old singer recently teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance about anxiety at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, and as part of the piece, the Whip My Hair hitmaker’s collaborator chopped off her locks, just as her mother walked into the gallery.

Jada said: “The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old. But this time, you came into a womanhood. So, kudos to you.”

Willow felt she was able to shed a lot of “emotional baggage” by shaving her head.

She said: “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”

The exhibit had been planned for “a while”, but the Bad Moms actress thinks her daughter captured the mood of the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, she told Willow: “The coronavirus pandemic is causing great fear, anxiety — even panic… You put yourself in a box, dealing with eight stages of anxiety in 24 hours.

“It was really timely, even though you’d been planning this for a while. But the fact that it was this isolation, confinement we’re experiencing now [was relatable].”