Jamaica featured in New York Times’ ‘Country of the Week’ quiz

Jamaica featured in New York Times’ ‘Country of the Week’ quizMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Visitors to the New York Times website are in for a treat this week, as they will get the opportunity to demonstrate what they know about Jamaica in the ‘
The interactive quiz features a different country each week. The quiz is mainly geared towards students and seeks to introduce them to different countries by utilising maps, videos, photos and journalism.
We do not want to give away too much, but what we will say is that the quiz will seek to find out what are some popular notions about Jamaica. It looks at culture, cuisine, economy and geography.
If you’re already familiar with Jamaica, the quiz will be easy, as well as educational.
Do you think you really know Jamaica? Try this quiz and let us know your thoughts.
