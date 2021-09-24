Jamaica in spotlight as Bond film heads to the silver screen

No Time To Die, the latest installment of the hugely successful James Bond spy series, is set to open in Jamaica on October 8 and as that date draws closer, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has released some behind the scenes footage from the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Parts of the film were shot on location in Portland and Kingston back in 2019 and in the exclusive JTB reel, viewers got an inside peek at the locations that will make it onto the silver screen. Among some of the key movie spots was Golden Eye, the home of Ian Fleming, author of the Bond novels.

Describing what it was like filming in the beautiful parish of Portland, the film’s location production manager, Martin Joy said, “when you step onto the streets of Port Antonio, it’s like stepping onto a Bond set…it’s a cinematographer’s dream.”

No Time To Die was initially slated for an April 2020 debut, but was pushed back to November 12 that year. The release date was pushed back a second time to April 2, 2021, but in January word came that the film would be released later this year.

The film, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, as well as Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, both of whom are of Jamaican parentage.

In the footage, Entertainment and Culture Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange shared that Jamaica is happy the film had been shot on location in Jamaica dubbing it a “dream” that is now “reality”.

No Time To Die is the official title of the 25th James Bond adventure. In the latest installment of the movie series, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is, however, short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.