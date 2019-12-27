Jamaica is my favourite place says Louis Tomlinson

Jamaica is my favourite place says Louis TomlinsonFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson has disclosed to an Australian magazine that his favourite place is Jamaica.
The artiste, who is now embarking on a solo career, told an Australian publication among other things that his favourite band is Oasis and his favourite food is pasta but we are certain itâ€™s his affirmation that the island in the Caribbean sea was his favourite place that will send some bells ringing.
We are not certain if it was his time on the X-Factor as a mentor for Dalton Harris, during his infamous win, that influenced his decision or other factors, but this must be good to hear for the Caribbean island.
His album is slated to come out in January following which he is slated to go on a world tour.
