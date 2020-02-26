Jamaica Moves’ ‘Move it Monday’ closes with a bang!

Wellness is a lifestyle and it can be achieved anywhere – even at the workplace. And, the Jamaica Moves Move it Monday series which this year shifted from the usual UWI Mona Campus location to the Emancipation Park, was a firm testament to that.

More than 200 Jamaicans who work in the New Kingston area, and beyond, turned out in droves to participate in the series’ final after-work work-out session at the park.

Patrons were first greeted with a vivacious warm-up session led by Sweet Energy Fitness, who paced everyone and prepared their bodies for a rigorous evening of moving! All their exercise moves incorporated WATA bottles that also doubled as hydration for the patrons.

One patron, Jackie Innis, who works off Half-Way-Tree Road, near Cross Roads, shared, “the first Monday this was held, I just happened to be in the park doing some laps. Then I saw the big fitness excitement and said wow, that looks like fun! I have been coming every Monday since.”

Jamaica Moves Account Executive, Davida-Mae Chambers added, “This last Move It Monday exercise session was for the loyal patrons who have come out every week. They’ve been showing up and showing out and we wanted to make sure that we met them half-way and to prove to everyone that workplace wellness can be easy and fun.”

True to form, the evening did not disappoint. Patrons broke-a-sweat with various challenges including male and female push ups and couples’ squat challenges.

Additionally, at this last session, the campaign provided Free Health Checks on hand (blood pressure and glucose checks) and patrons walked away with good spirits and giveaways courtesy of Fit4Life, Best Dressed Chicken and ENSURE.

The Move It Monday series saw a total of over 500 people over the span of four Monday nights and while the series has ended, patrons left learning how to have fun while exercising, but also learned routines on what they can do at work or home.