Jamaica to host symbolic Zoom weddings for tourists impacted by COVID-19

Tourists who had to postpone or cancel their weddings in Jamaica and other warm weather destinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a special treat from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

The JTB in collaboration with Destination Weddings is set to host virtual weddings for 126 couples come Sunday (May 17)

A source close to the happenings revealed that the ceremony will take place over Zoom.

The source noted that only the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, would actually be in attendance at the event scheduled to be held at Laughing Waters in Ocho Rios.

However, the source noted that flower girls and a saxophonist had been hired to simulate the experience of an in person-wedding.

The ceremony will allow couples to exchange vow and get a special toast from the Minister of Tourism.

When asked if the weddings would be legally binding, the source told BUZZ that it was “symbolic”, noting that while a minister was hired to officiate the proceedings, couples will still need to have an actual wedding.

For couples that participate in the occasion, they will receive an exclusive discount to visit Jamaica to have an actual wedding, when the country opens its borders.

The special offer will see the couples receiving three free nights at a hotel, a complimentary wedding package, and special perks at the Club MoBay airport lounge.

Some of the participating hotels include: Azul Beach Resorts, Breathless Resorts and Spa, Couples Resorts Jamaica, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Ziva/ Hyatt Zilara, and a host of others.