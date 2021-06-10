Jamaican actress Shantol Jackson lands role in Death in Paradise

Jamaican actress Shantol Jackson has joined the cast of the British-French crime television drama series Death in Paradise (Season 11). She will play the role of Naomi Thomas, an ambitious young sergeant.

Jackson is best known for her roles in Idris Elba’s ‘Yardie‘ and Storm Saulter’s ‘Sprinter‘.

In an interview with Britain’s Daily Mail, Jackson said “I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death In Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he’ll be watching me, it’s truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic.”

Jackson shared news of the exciting development in her career on her Instagram on June 8.

“I give thanks for talent and opportunities and for all my loved ones who’ve contributed to my growth and development. Wi aguh teck it to dem!,” she wrote.

Death in Paradise is filmed in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. The series which has enjoyed strong viewership since its premiere, is currently in production for its next season.