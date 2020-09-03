Jamaican-born designer of Michelle Obama’s ‘vote’ necklace threatens legal action over knockoffsThursday, September 03, 2020
|
The
Jamaican-born designer of Michelle Obama’s now iconic “vote” necklace is
threatening legal action against knockoff makers.
Chari Cuthbert of BY CHARI has threatened action against Mint & Lily, an ecommerce jewellery company, which is selling an identical design with the former First Lady’s image used to market it.
The silver necklace became a hit online Obama worse it during her Democratic National Convention speech on August 17.
While Cuthbert’s design retails for between US$300 and US$1,000 depending on the length and size of the letters, the knockoff sells for US$30 to US$40, discounted from an initial US$80.
Cuthbert told Forbes, “As it is for many artists, there is an unfortunate and constant concern of having designs taken by others.”
She continued, “Most consumers have been enthusiastically supporting my small business and the quality for which it stands.
“Unfortunately, nefarious and opportunistic actors will likely continue to steal intellectual property and those that choose to do so from me will be hearing from my attorney.”
