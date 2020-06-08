Jamaican-born doctor’s wedding featured in Vogue for viral Black Lives Matter photos

A Black Lives Matter protest isn’t the backdrop to the fairy tale wedding that many would have dreamed of but this is 2020 and stranger things have happened.

Jamaican-born OBGYN Kerry Anne Gordon married her long-time love, Michael, on June 6, 2020. The two had planned to have their dream wedding on May 26, according to Vogue, but saw that dream deferred with the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two got engaged in 2019, some two years after first meeting, following a visit to Jamaica where they attended the wedding of Kerry Anne’s mother.

Fast forward to June 2020 and the couple were looking to shake off the COVID-19 delay and get married at The Logan hotel which would permit 25 guests to attend.

Of the two available dates, the couple chose June 6 and set in motion plans that would materialise far differently than they’d planned.

The date arrived, and coincided with the state’s largest ever protest, one of many happening around the nation as people demonstrated against police brutality and the actions which resulted in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minnesota.

On the auspicious day, as Kerry Anne waited, already dressed, she could hear the approaching protesters. Overcome by emotion, she stepped outside and was surrounded by protesters who cheered her on as she awaited for Michael.

Michael said, “I was around the corner; I couldn’t see Kerry and was just waiting. All of a sudden I started hearing the crowd around the corner, and I [realised] it was all for Kerry. I come running around the corner and I see Kerry standing with a circle of people around her just cheering, and she’s literally standing there looking like a Black princess. That’s all I see.”

Following the ceremony, the couple took photos in a field in the neighbourhood to allow for space in moments that have now gone viral.

The newlyweds told Vogue that they will be going to Jamaica to celebrate their honeymoon.