Jamaican-born teen gets scholarships to 6 Ivy League universities

Jamaal Willis, a Jamaican-born teenager who migrated to the United States four years ago, has been accepted to six Ivy League universities with almost full-ride scholarships for all.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, Willis said he was accepted into Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, Duke, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Georgetown, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Cornell, UVA, UC San Diego, Chapman University, University of Oregon and Penn State.

However, he has accepted an offer from his top choice and will attend Harvard University in the fall.

The report noted that theÂ 18-year-old excelled in AP courses, mock trial and athletics at Barstow High School.