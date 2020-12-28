Jamaican-Canadian supermodel, Winnie Harlow, buys first home

Jamaican-Canadian supermodel, Winnie Harlow, buys first homeMonday, December 28, 2020
|
Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow
is a proud first-time homeowner.
The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her 8.4 million followers to share photos of the enormous California residence yesterday, December 27.
Calling it “my happiest day”, Harlow said she’s lived in apartments her entire life and “never thought at 26 I’d be a homeowner”.
She continued, “Hopefully in 2021 we get to see our loved ones again so I can have mine come over to the new Cali crib.”
Harlow, one of the world’s most sought-after models, came to prominence from her appearance on America’s Next Top Model in 2014. She was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo which has resulted in parts of her skin losing its pigmentation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy