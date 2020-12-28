Jamaican-Canadian supermodel, Winnie Harlow, buys first home

Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow

is a proud first-time homeowner.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her 8.4 million followers to share photos of the enormous California residence yesterday, December 27.

Calling it “my happiest day”, Harlow said she’s lived in apartments her entire life and “never thought at 26 I’d be a homeowner”.

She continued, “Hopefully in 2021 we get to see our loved ones again so I can have mine come over to the new Cali crib.”

Harlow, one of the world’s most sought-after models, came to prominence from her appearance on America’s Next Top Model in 2014. She was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo which has resulted in parts of her skin losing its pigmentation.