Jamaican castor oil industry poised to become a billion-dollar industry

Jamaican castor oil industry poised to become a billion-dollar industrySunday, September 01, 2019
|
By 2020 Jamaican black castor oil and itâ€™s bi-products are expected to be generating over 1.8 billion United States dollars in sales.
This is news coming from the Jamaica Castor Industry Association. A study commissioned by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) looking at the potential of castor indicated that it was a viable industry and sales worldwide could reach unprecedented heights.
Jamaican black castor oil has been in huge demand especially in hair care. Jamaican black castor oil is easily differentiated from the other form of castor oil which is almost transparent.
With its growing popularity, the sales are projected to go through the roof and local entities are set to benefit, with support coming from JAMPRO which helps to market the products in the international space.
