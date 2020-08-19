Jamaican chef advances to finale of Food Network’s ‘Chopped’Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Jamaican-born chef AndrÃ© Fowles has advanced to the semi-final round of American television showÂ
The New-York-based chef is one of 16 Chopped champions vying for a chance to battle American celebrity chef Bobby Flay and a chance to win US$50,000.
This is not Fowlesâ€™s first stint on the popular cooking competition show. He appeared on the show in February 2016 and emerged the winner, taking home a US$10,000 cash prize.
Sunday nightâ€™s â€˜mystery basketâ€™ saw competitors using â€˜strangely sweet sandwichâ€™ and â€˜beautiful seafoodâ€™ to create a meal to blow the judges away.
Round two involved an unusual beef jerky product and a twist on hummus, and in the do-or-die dessert round, the remaining chefs had to use a special banana pudding and some fancy bacon.
Fowles won Sunday nightâ€™s preliminary battle and secured a spot in the finale.
And he is looking forward to it. â€œThat was a close one, but I brought theŸ”¥Ÿ˜‚ See you at the Finale,â€ he wrote in a post on his Instagram. Â
