Jamaican chef advances to finale of Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Jamaican-born chef AndrÃ© Fowles has advanced to the semi-final round of American television showÂ

The New-York-based chef is one of 16 Chopped champions vying for a chance to battle American celebrity chef Bobby Flay and a chance to win US$50,000.

This is not Fowlesâ€™s first stint on the popular cooking competition show. He appeared on the show in February 2016 and emerged the winner, taking home a US$10,000 cash prize.

View this post on Instagram That was a close one, but I brought theŸ”¥Ÿ˜‚ See you at the Finale on Ÿ†Ÿ†Ÿ† @foodnetwork @bobbyflay #choppedbeatbobbyflay #chopped #foodnetwork #cheffowles #jamaicanŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² #3xchoppedchampionA post shared by Andre Fowles Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸ (@cheffowles) on Aug 16, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT

Sunday nightâ€™s â€˜mystery basketâ€™ saw competitors using â€˜strangely sweet sandwichâ€™ and â€˜beautiful seafoodâ€™ to create a meal to blow the judges away.

Round two involved an unusual beef jerky product and a twist on hummus, and in the do-or-die dessert round, the remaining chefs had to use a special banana pudding and some fancy bacon.

Fowles won Sunday nightâ€™s preliminary battle and secured a spot in the finale.

And he is looking forward to it. â€œThat was a close one, but I brought theŸ”¥Ÿ˜‚ See you at the Finale,â€ he wrote in a post on his Instagram. Â