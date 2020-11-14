Jamaican female artistes send prayers for teen beaten at party

Jamaican female artistes are praying for the full recovery of 17-year-old Kaylan Dowdie, who was almost beaten to death last Saturday.

According to her mother, Veneisha Buckley, who spoke about the incident in a recent video online, Dowdie was involved in an altercation at a party on Barbican Road, which was allegedly triggered because a woman claimed the teen looked at her. Buckley said her daughter and the woman started to fight, and soon after, a group of females joined in to attack Dowdie. One allegedly hit her in the head with a Hennessy bottle, and another reportedly stomped on the child who had by that time collapsed to the ground.

Reggae-dancehall singjay Ce’Cile posted a photo of the teenager on life support at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and said humans have become prone to senseless acts of hate.

“Beaten. Stabbed. Hit with bottle in view of others (including men) somehow it seems this fight couldn’t be broken up before it came to this KICKER,” she wrote. “These atrocities were allegedly committed BY OTHER WOMEN.. This is a terrible part of who we are. There is so much anger and hate. I see it everyday on social media. Verbal abuse being dished out for NO REASON but to be MEAN.”

She added that men are also forming part of this venomous culture.

“ANOTHER STRANGE occurrence I keep seeing is a lot of MEN being UNKIND or NASTY to women for no apparent reason. Check some Instagram comments (ive gotten a lot of that myself). It seems there is some personal satisfaction in being evil, in being distasteful, in being disrespectful on social media as well as in everyday life. AND A LOT OF US SEEM to be ok with it. AND THAT IS BAD..very bad. Praying this young lady makes it through and that the ones responsible WILL be held accountable #prayforkaylandowdie.”

Shenseea reshared Cecile’s post in her Instagram Story, and added a video of Dowdie participating in her Lighter Challenge.

“Get well soon my Shenyeng, we are all praying for you to pull through,” she said. “Not only am I saddened by this but I’m very upset smh! Justice.”

She continued: “Jah! Who God bless no man curse! My heart goes out to the mother and family of this teen.”

Dancer-cum-artiste Renee 6:30 also posted a photo of the teen on her page, stating: “Praying for speedy recovery. God nah sleep. This make mi cry nah lie.”

Dancing Rebel, Dovey Magnum, DHQ Head have also publicised their well-wishes for the Papine High School graduate.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Two of the alleged attackers turned themselves in to the police on Friday while the others are still being hunted.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account, ‘Supporting KAYLAN back to health’, has also been set up to assist with Kaylan Dowdie’s medical expenses.