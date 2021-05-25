Jamaican footballer and Premier League winner Wes Morgan retires

Jamaican footballer and Premier League winner Wes Morgan retiresTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Former Jamaica international footballer and English Premier League winner, Wes Morgan, has announced his retirement from the sport.
The former Leicester captain made the disclosure following the end of the current EPL season. His last appearance was made in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea.
However, his crowning glory came when he lifted aloft the Premier League trophy in 2016, after playing a pivotal role in the underdog’s run to the title.
The 37 year old made 324 appearances for Leicester scoring fourteen goals in what some deem to be an enviable career for the man born in Nottingham, England.
Morgan, who was capped 30 times for Jamaica, first played for the national outfit in 2013 with his last game in 2016.
