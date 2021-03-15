J’can Cabinet minister, Juliet Cuthbert, has COVID-19

J’can Cabinet minister, Juliet Cuthbert, has COVID-19Monday, March 15, 2021
|
Jamaican politician Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn has confirmed she has the coronavirus.
Cuthbert-Flynn, who is a Member of Parliament and the nation’s Jamaica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, shared the news via her Twitter account today (March 15).
She said, “Having COVID-19 and being a representative of the people has been a challenge. I’m unable to visit my projects happening now and have asked my councillors to assist at this time. An incident occurred yesterday and I wasn’t able to respond.”
The two-term parliamentarian continued, “My fellow Jamaicans let us try and continue to do our best to keep each other safe. To our HCW (healthcare workers) you are our champions. Spanish Town hospital staff kudos to you all for the care I received. I observed your gentleness with the patients.
“And left knowing they’re in good hands. Let’s navigate these times with more understanding, and empathy for all. To my constituents I’m doing well and the work continues in my physical absence. #WestRuraladibessRural let’s do this together.”
She did not provide any information on her symptoms or how long she has been ailing with the virus which has infected more than 30,000 Jamaicans.
