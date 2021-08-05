Jamaican model Naki Depass graces cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil

Jamaican model Naki Depass graces cover of Harper’s Bazaar BrazilThursday, August 05, 2021
|
The August 2021 edition of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil has some Jamaican flavour in it with Saint International model, Naki Depass, gracing its cover.
Wearing Saint Laurent, the young star is a picture of style and elegance as she rocks jacket and pants ensemble put together by Anthony Vaccarello himself, Creative Director for the fashion house.
According to Harper’s Bazaar Brazil, it comes as part of the Saint Laurent’s pre- fall line up. “Anthony Vaccarello brings to the Saint Laurent pre-fall 2021 wish codes of the season: precise tailoring, excessive colors and optimistic dresses.
Saint International used their Instagram to celebrate this achievement writing “Our Saint star Naki Depass is breathtakingly beautiful as she covers the August 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil’.
For Depass she continues to have an excellent year modeling for the likes of Thom Browne, Jonathan Simkhai, Dion Lee and other major fashion brands further boosting her allure as a supermodel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy