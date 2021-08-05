Jamaican model Naki Depass graces cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil

The August 2021 edition of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil has some Jamaican flavour in it with Saint International model, Naki Depass, gracing its cover.

Wearing Saint Laurent, the young star is a picture of style and elegance as she rocks jacket and pants ensemble put together by Anthony Vaccarello himself, Creative Director for the fashion house.

According to Harper’s Bazaar Brazil, it comes as part of the Saint Laurent’s pre- fall line up. “Anthony Vaccarello brings to the Saint Laurent pre-fall 2021 wish codes of the season: precise tailoring, excessive colors and optimistic dresses.

Saint International used their Instagram to celebrate this achievement writing “Our Saint star Naki Depass is breathtakingly beautiful as she covers the August 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil’.

For Depass she continues to have an excellent year modeling for the likes of Thom Browne, Jonathan Simkhai, Dion Lee and other major fashion brands further boosting her allure as a supermodel.