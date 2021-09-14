Jamaican netball great Romelda Aiken ties the knot

Jamaican netball star Romelda Aiken got married in Australia over the weekend. Aiken got married to long-time beau, former basketball player and currently a financial advisor, Daniel George on Saturday, September 11th in a ceremony held at the Sunshine Beach Surf Club in Queensland.

The eight-time MVP looked stunning in a white dress with a train while her husband rocked a blue suit. She use Instagram to share a picture of the happy couple with the caption “Mr & Mrs George”.

Her husband, Daniel, also commented under the post describing himself as lucky. “What an incredibly beautiful bride, and a very lucky man,” remarked.

Romelda and Daniel got engaged in February of last year with the Queensland Fire Bird star describing at the time as the man who stole her heart.