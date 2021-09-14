Jamaican netball great Romelda Aiken ties the knot

Jamaican netball great Romelda Aiken ties the knotTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
Jamaican netball star Romelda Aiken got married in Australia over the weekend. Aiken got married to long-time beau, former basketball player and currently a financial advisor, Daniel George on Saturday, September 11th in a ceremony held at the Sunshine Beach Surf Club in Queensland.
The eight-time MVP looked stunning in a white dress with a train while her husband rocked a blue suit. She use Instagram to share a picture of the happy couple with the caption “Mr & Mrs George”.
Her husband, Daniel, also commented under the post describing himself as lucky. “What an incredibly beautiful bride, and a very lucky man,” remarked.
Romelda and Daniel got engaged in February of last year with the Queensland Fire Bird star describing at the time as the man who stole her heart.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy