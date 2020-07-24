Jamaican Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson dies at 64

Nearly deported from the country she knew

as home since the age of 10, Jamaican Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson

passed away on Thursday (July 23), aged 64, in the United Kingdom.

Wilson died unexpectedly after falling asleep the night before, her daughter Natalie Barnes told PA Media. Â

Look into her eyes. THIS is what systemic racism does to our community. You physically, emotionally & psychologically kneel on our necks & have the audacity to get vex when we say Black Lives Matterâ€” MisTÃ‚Ã»ght (@Mis_TAught) #PauletteWilson#RIP#WinddrushGeneration #HostileEnvironment #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cdcpSNjXtnJuly 24, 2020

Hundreds took to social media to blast the UK Government for failing to protect her rights as a British citizenâ€”a plight felt by many others affected by the Windrush Scandal.

Wilson died while waiting for the government-sanctioned Windrush compensation.

Scores of Twitter users reacted in equal sadness and anger as the Jamaican woman was left largely without justice while fighting for the collective rights of the Windrush generation, to access national social services.

R.I.P â¤ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ™Ÿ¿As co-founders of â€” The Windrush Movement UK & Windrush National Group (@DefendWindrush) @DefendWindrush Charlie Williams and @DESJADDOO wish to send our thoughts and prayers with the family of Paulette Wilson one of the #Windrush scandal victims who sadly passed away overnight at her home. May the Lord bless her family at this time pic.twitter.com/QIcsBV40CjJuly 23, 2020

The Wolverhampton resident died a month after she delivered a petition to Downing Street, signed by more than 130,000 people, which strengthened calls for the UK to tackle the institutional failings which led to the scandal.

Wilson arrived in Britain from Jamaica in the late 1960s, according to the Huffington Post. She attended school, paid national insurance contributions for 34 years, and worked hard to build a life in the UK.

Paulette Wilson has died. She moved to the UK from Jamaica in 1968, but was stripped of her rights by the home office and left destitute as the Windrush scandal unfolded. While awaiting compensation, Paulette selflessly campaigned for justice for others. RIP Queen Ÿ‘‘ â€” Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) pic.twitter.com/P48853CG2aJuly 23, 2020

A chef who worked in the House of Commons restaurant, Wilson also volunteered at her local church, preparing meals for homeless people.

The Jamaican-born woman spent two years â€œunder the threat of deportation and was wrongly locked up in a detention centre before being told she could stay in the UK in 2017,â€ the Huffington Post added.

Saddened to hear of today's death of Paulette Wilson who arrived in the UK in 1968, aged 10, but became a victim of the Windrush scandal â€“ told she had no rights of residency, she was detained in an IRC. Paulette took on the fight for justice for others. May she rest in peace. â€” Jacqueline (Jacqui) Mckenzie (@JacquiMckenzie6) pic.twitter.com/PduSgyaGaSJuly 23, 2020

Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed her sadness at Wilsonâ€™s death and asked the public to join her in continuing the Jamaicanâ€™s mission to right the wrongs done to the Windrush generation.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Paulette Wilson who dedicated her last years to highlight the terrible injustices faced by the â€” Priti Patel (@pritipatel) #Windrush generation.Together we must continue on her mission to right the wrongs.July 23, 2020

Patel, and many other UK Government officials, were blasted on social media as thousands demanded more be done for the many Caribbean nationals who suffered as a result of the scandal; people living their entire lives in Britain were stripped of their citizenship and deported.