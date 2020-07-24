Jamaican Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson dies at 64

Jamaican Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson dies at 64Friday, July 24, 2020
|
Nearly deported from the country she knew
as home since the age of 10, Jamaican Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson
passed away on Thursday (July 23), aged 64, in the United Kingdom.
Wilson died unexpectedly after falling asleep the night before, her daughter Natalie Barnes told PA Media. Â
Hundreds took to social media to blast the UK Government for failing to protect her rights as a British citizenâ€”a plight felt by many others affected by the Windrush Scandal.
Wilson died while waiting for the government-sanctioned Windrush compensation.
Scores of Twitter users reacted in equal sadness and anger as the Jamaican woman was left largely without justice while fighting for the collective rights of the Windrush generation, to access national social services.
The Wolverhampton resident died a month after she delivered a petition to Downing Street, signed by more than 130,000 people, which strengthened calls for the UK to tackle the institutional failings which led to the scandal.
Wilson arrived in Britain from Jamaica in the late 1960s, according to the Huffington Post. She attended school, paid national insurance contributions for 34 years, and worked hard to build a life in the UK.
A chef who worked in the House of Commons restaurant, Wilson also volunteered at her local church, preparing meals for homeless people.
The Jamaican-born woman spent two years â€œunder the threat of deportation and was wrongly locked up in a detention centre before being told she could stay in the UK in 2017,â€ the Huffington Post added.
Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed her sadness at Wilsonâ€™s death and asked the public to join her in continuing the Jamaicanâ€™s mission to right the wrongs done to the Windrush generation.
Patel, and many other UK Government officials, were blasted on social media as thousands demanded more be done for the many Caribbean nationals who suffered as a result of the scandal; people living their entire lives in Britain were stripped of their citizenship and deported.
