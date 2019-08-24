Jamaica’s first augmented reality mural to be unveiled in downtown Kingston

Kingston Creative has forged a partnership with leading technology companies – tTech and Nex Gen Creators – and world-renowned Jamaican artist Bernard Hoyes to create Jamaica’s first Augmented Reality (AR) mural in the heart of downtown Kingston.

The mural unveiling is part of the monthly Kingston Creative Artwalk, which will feature an architectural walk, foodie experience and a yoga class on the waterfront on Sunday, August 25.

The mural, which is located behind the Swiss Stores/F&B Downtown Restaurant on Harbour Street, is part of a larger campaign to develop 20 ARmurals across downtown Kingston. This will allow people to visit the murals in different communities on self-guided tours and use this technology to get the history and culture behind the location. The mural on Harbour Street features the theme of revival dance and is animated using AR technology to enable the dancers will come to life.

“We want people to be proud that Kingston is the first to do something this big with augmented reality. We are grateful to tTech and Next Gen Creators, who helped us bring this experience to Kingston, and we hope that everyone will come out, enjoy the food, music and performances, and most of all, enjoy the mural,” said Doris Gross, director of Kingston Creative.

The Kingston Creative Artwalk takes place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. In addition to a market, several food vendors will be providing a wide range of dishes.