Jamaica’s oldest citizen dies at 115-years-old

Jamaica’s oldest citizen dies at 115-years-oldWednesday, October 07, 2020
Charles Edward James, Jamaica’s oldest citizen, has died. He was 115-years-old. James passed away at his home in Darliston, Westmoreland on Sunday (October 4).
He was affectionately called ‘Maas Tata’ and celebrated his birthday on February 3 of this year.
However, his children are unable to verify his exact date of birth as they do not have any records. They are only able to assume his age based on what their father told them.
“He had told me that in the 1912 storm, he was attending school at the St John’s Anglican Church in Darliston. He would be seven years then, so something adds up there,” his 80-year-old son told local media.
The oldest known living person is 117-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan.
Jamaica had up to recently enjoyed the historic feat of having the oldest living woman, Violet Mosse-Brown, also known as Aunt V, from Duanvale, Trelawny. She died on September 15, 2017, aged 117.
