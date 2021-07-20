Jamaica’s Prime Minister and wife celebrate 24th wedding anniversary

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, member of parliament Juliet Holness are celebrating 24 years of marriage. The couple both took to social media to express their love for each other as they observe this milestone.

“July 20th, 1997 I married the love of my life @andrewholnessjm. Since then it has been 24 wonderful years of love, compassion, kindness, diligence, strength and prosperity,” Juliet captioned a collage of photos that showed the couple in different settings.

“You continue to be my biggest inspiration, my loudest cheerleader, a wholesome provider and I look forward to many more years with you. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY BELOVED ANDREW,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s expression of love was much shorter but no less effective. “Today @julietholness and I mark 24 years of marriage. Happy Anniversary to my dear wife and partner; here’s to many many more years!,” he captioned a relaxed photo of the two chatting away on the roadside after they’ve gone cycling.

The month of July seems to hold some special significance in the Holness household. On Friday (July 16), the prime minister, along with the couple’s two sons surprised Juliet at her office with a party in anticipation of her birthday which she celebrated the following day.

“I want to wish her, my wife and life partner, a very happy birthday,” the prime minister wrote then.