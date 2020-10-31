James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

James Bond

actor Sean Connery has died.

The Scotland-born star passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 31, after being unwell for some time.

It is understood that he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

According to his son, Jason Connery, his dad “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died overnight in Nassau.

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time… A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor,” he added.

Many people knew Sean Connery for playing British spy James Bond in the ‘007’ series. His breakthrough came when he played the role was in 1962’s Dr. No. He would later appear in six other Bond films – From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Outside of the James Bond series, he has had other successes in films like Name of the Rose (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Avengers (1998), The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), Finding Forrester (2000), and The Untouchables (1987) for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Connery, who retired in 2006, was awarded a knighthood in 2000 for his contribution to the arts.