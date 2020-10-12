James Bond actress Margaret Nolan dead at 76

Margaret Nolan, an actress and model who famously featured covered in gold paint in the title sequence for the James Bond movie

Director Edgar Wright, who worked with Nolan on his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho, announced the news on Twitter.

“It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away,” Wright tweeted.

“She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.”

In addition to appearing in the Goldfinger title sequence she also played the character Dink, a masseuse, in the 1964 film.

Nolan also appeared in various movies in the Carry On franchise, including Carry On Matron, Carry On Henry and Carry On At Your Convenience.

Nolan, who was born in Somerset, England, on October 29, 1943, began her career as a glamour model under the name Vicki Kennedy before moving into acting.

Nolan has two sons, Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, and Luke O’Sullivan.